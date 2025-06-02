98 suspects arrested in major search operation in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In a decisive move against criminal elements, the DI Khan police launched a large-scale search and strike operation across the district resulting in the arrest of 98 suspects and recovery of drugs and illegal arms.

According to police spokesman, following the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahabzada and under the supervision of SP City Ali Hamza, the police conducted search and strike operation in different localities aimed at apprehending proclaimed offenders and suppressing criminal activities.

The operation was conducted by SDPOs and SHOs in their respective jurisdictions. During the operation, the law enforcement teams searched a total of 133 houses and detained 88 suspicious individuals.

The police also made significant recoveries including 1,018 grams of hashish, 350 grams of Ice drug and six pistols with 57 rounds of ammunition.

Besides, ten suspects were formally charged following the recovery of drugs and illegal weapons.

The police emphasized that such operations will continue with full intensity to ensure public safety and dismantle criminal networks operating in the area.