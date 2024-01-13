Dia Mirza reveals what she dislikes about acting

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza revealed what she dislikes about acting and her insecurities.

The India actress opened up about her career in an interview with India entertainment website Filmfare. The Bollywood said she dislikes fake news that circulates on different platforms.

The ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala‘ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘ star replied positively when the actress was asked if she felt insecure being a celebrity.

“Oh yes,” she was quoted saying in the India news agency Hindustan Times’ report. “Absolutely! Especially when I was younger. The fear of losing out, the fear of rejection, the fear of ageism, and the loss of opportunity in an ageist industry.”

Dia Mirza added that she entered the film industry without any training or preparation. The actress said she learned the craft by herself which has its own merits.

“I do recognise the invaluable contribution a good, solid education in acting makes to helping an individual define their creative voice and choices,” the actress said.

Dia Mirza further added, “Most of my choices in the first eight to ten years of my career were made out of fear. I was ill-equipped to find my voice or the authenticity that now defines all my choices.”

She made her Bollywood debut in the cult classic ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.’ She also worked in ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge,’ ‘Parineeta,’ ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai,’ ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala,’ ‘Sanju,’ ‘Thappad‘ and ‘Bheed.’

Her latest on-screen outing was in the second season of the superhit Netflix web show ‘Made in Heaven‘.



