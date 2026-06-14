Diana’s brother reacts as King Charles honours her dress designer

Earl Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, has shared a new message after King Charles III honoured the designer behind Diana’s iconic 1981 wedding gown.

David Emanuel Recognized in King’s Birthday Honours

David Emanuel, who co-created Princess Diana’s famous wedding dress with then-wife Elizabeth Emanuel, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in King Charles’ 2026 Birthday Honours list. The 73-year-old designer received the honour for his work with Macmillan Cancer Support, where he was treated for prostate cancer 12 years ago.

Speaking after the announcement, Emanuel praised both Diana and King Charles. “I think he’s managed his cancer incredibly. It’s very brave,” he said of the monarch, who publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

“I was brought up to be sort of more private about it, but now I talk from the hilltops, I don’t care. You’re given a second chance and you want to help others, that’s what it’s about,” Emanuel added.

Earl Spencer’s Response

While Earl Spencer has not issued a formal statement directly addressing the honour, the 61-year-old has previously spoken openly about his sister’s legacy and his role as “guardian of her sons” William and Harry. He recently made headlines for referring to King Charles as “the other parent” during a Rosebud podcast appearance, a comment fans called “unmatched” shade.

Spencer has also renewed criticism of the BBC over its 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Diana, saying the network’s “appalling deception” left her “vulnerable in Paris on the night she died”.

Royal Family Update

Hours after Emanuel’s comments, Buckingham Palace released new photos of King Charles meeting with the Grenadier Guards ahead of Trooping the Colour on June 13. The Palace noted: “At their Company’s base in Aldershot, His Majesty spent time with some of the troops who will be on parade for The King’s official Birthday in London”.

Diana’s Enduring Legacy

Emanuel’s honour highlights Diana’s lasting cultural impact. The designer, who hosted Say Yes To the Dress UK, credited Diana’s influence and called the MBE recognition “incredibly moving”. The award also underscores King Charles’ continued acknowledgment of those connected to Diana’s story.

Earl Spencer, meanwhile, remains active in preserving Diana’s memory at Althorp House, her burial site. He recently announced the return of the Althorp Literary Festival for May 8-10, 2026, with confirmed speakers including Prue Leith, Jung Chang, and Justine Picardie.