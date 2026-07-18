Diana's heartbreaking words at William's christening revealed

PRINCESS Diana battled her ‘heartbreak’ during Prince William’s christening as she was ‘excluded’ from the joyous occasion. By Chloe Dodds 08 July 2018 IT IS thought to have been one of the happiest occasions in royal history as William was baptised in August 1982 – just six weeks after his birth.

But far from the picture perfect celebration portrayed in the official snaps, sources close to the late Princess of Wales claim the day was actually a “traumatic and humiliating” event for her as she secretly struggled with postpartum depression.

It’s claimed that Diana was “totally excluded” by royal protocol on the day and the pressure on her from the palace.

A mother of only six weeks and having recently given birth to William, it’s reported she felt “like an outcast.” “Nobody asked me” When speaking about the day to Andrew Morton for his book ‘Diana: Her True Story’, the late Princess of Wales explained how much control she actually had over the day – and it was very little. “Nobody asked me when it was suitable for William,” Diana revealed. “Eleven a.m.

Endless pictures of the Queen, Queen Mother, Charles, and William. “I was excluded totally that day. I felt desperate because I had literally just given birth,” she said.

“I wasn’t very well, and I just blubbed my eyes out. William started crying, too. Well, he just sensed that I wasn’t exactly hunky dory.”

‘The Pressure of the Royal Institution’ Sources told that the event had also contributed to her growing discontent with royal life.

It is said that the christening highlighted the way in which the Palace expected her to be available and presentable at all times, even if she was still recovering from child birth.

The day put immense pressure on the young princess, as she felt her wishes and feelings were not being taken into account for any of the arrangements, which included who was invited and where it was held. It’s understood that she was, even in the early stages, increasingly finding it difficult to get the level of respect she desired from the institution.