Diane Keaton net worth: How the Oscar-winning star built her lasting Hollywood empire

Diane Keaton’s net worth has become a topic of reflection following the death of the beloved Oscar-winning actress at the age of 79. Her family confirmed the news on Saturday, saying the star passed away in California. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and the family has asked for privacy as tributes pour in from across the world.

Diane Keaton’s Net Worth in 2025

At the time of her death, Keaton’s net worth was estimated at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her fortune reflected not only her decades of success in film but also her sharp business sense. In 2025, Diane Keaton’s net worth placed her among Hollywood’s most financially successful veteran actresses.

From Screen Stardom to Real Estate Success

Keaton became a global name through classics like The Godfather (1972), Annie Hall (1977), Reds (1981), Father of the Bride (1991), Something’s Gotta Give (2003) and The Family Stone (2005). However, much of Keaton’s net worth in 2025 came from her passion for restoring and flipping luxury homes.

Her investments included a Laguna Beach property bought for $7.5 million in 2004 and sold two years later for $12.75 million, a Pacific Palisades home sold for $6.9 million in 2016, and a Tucson property sold for $2.6 million in 2020. These successful ventures significantly boosted Diane Keaton’s net worth over time.

Brentwood Mansion Showcased Her Signature Style

Keaton’s primary residence was a Brentwood mansion in Los Angeles, purchased in 2009 for $4.7 million. After extensive renovations, she listed it earlier this year for $28.9 million — a move that once again underlined how Diane Keaton’s net worth in 2025 was built through both artistry and astute investment decisions.

An Independent Spirit

Despite her fame and fortune, Keaton never married. In a 2021 interview, she credited her independence to her mother’s influence, saying she did not wish to “give up” her own ambitions. She is survived by her two adopted children — daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25.

A Legacy of Talent and Wealth

As Hollywood mourns her passing, Diane Keaton’s net worth in 2025 stands as a reflection of her enduring career, entrepreneurial success, and creative spirit. Her life remains an inspiration — both on screen and beyond it.