Diane Lane reflects on Tom Cruise’s risky move in 'The Outsiders'

Diane Lane recognized Tom Cruise’s dedication to his craft four decades ago, but it was a bold risk he took on set that truly impressed her.

In 1983, the film The Outsider, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Lane starred alongside a roster of A-list actors, including Cruise, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze and Matt Dillon.

In a recent interview with People, Lane recalled a memorable moment when Cruise ensured it was clear that his tooth was knocked out during a rumble scene. “I thought, That’s impressive. That’s commitment”, she remarked, reflecting on Cruise’s daring approach to his role.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel The Outsiders tells the story of teen Ponyboy Curtis (Howell) and his group working-class Greasers as they confront their affluent rivals, the Socs, in 1960s Oklahoma. Cruise portrayed Steve Randle, a touch Greaser known for his crooked smile, which has sparked considerable speculations over the years regarding how he achieved that look.