Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel break silence on viral Sedona resort photos

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were seen in a luxury resort in Arizona.

In the recent photographs taken by Page Six, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini have addressed speculation following the circulation of photographs featuring the pair together at a luxury resort in Arizona.

Images taken at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona appeared to show the two holding hands, embracing and spending time together by the pool and on a private rooftop. The report stated that the pair were seen over the course of a day, including breakfast, leisure time at the pool and an evening moment overlooking the surrounding Brins Mesa landscape.

Both Vrabel and Russini, who are married to other people, rejected suggestions of impropriety and insisted the images lacked context. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Vrabel noted.

Russini also disputed the interpretation of the images, stating, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

The Athletic, the sports publication owned by The New York Times, supported its reporter in an official statement. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg said, “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at the Athletic.”

Vrabel, who became Patriots head coach in 2025, had reportedly travelled to Arizona for scouting duties before attending an NFL Competition Committee meeting in Phoenix. Russini was also present in the area covering league-related events, continuing her role as one of the most prominent NFL insiders in US sports media.

The incident has drawn attention due to the professional relationship between coaches and journalists in the NFL, with both parties emphasising that such interactions are a routine part of reporting within the sport.