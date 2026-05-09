Dianna Russini's Husband Kevin Goldschmidt to Release New Evidence Amid Scandal with Mike Vrabel

Dianna Russini, a renowned sports radio personality, is facing intense scrutiny after photos of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel surfaced, sparking allegations of an affair.

Now, her husband Kevin Goldschmidt is reportedly planning to release new evidence related to the scandal.

The controversy began when Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel holding hands and embracing at a luxury resort in Arizona. Since then, more photos and videos have emerged, including footage of the pair on a private boat trip when Russini was pregnant.

Russini has resigned from her role at The Athletic amid the backlash, while Vrabel has attended counseling and temporarily stepped away from his duties.

Rumors suggest Goldschmidt, who has felt “sidelined” and “embarrassed” by the situation, may be preparing to take action.

Some speculate he’s planning to release more evidence, potentially impacting both Russini and Vrabel’s careers.

Goldschmidt’s motives are unclear, but sources indicate he’s been dealing with the embarrassment and feeling pressured.

The scandal has sparked intense online debate, with many questioning Russini and Vrabel’s actions. Vrabel has acknowledged his mistakes and is seeking counseling, while Russini has largely remained silent.