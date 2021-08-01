Disappointed Pakistani fan features in Hongkong Museum of Memes

Disappointed Pakistani fan aka Muhammad Sarim Akhtar has shared a YouTube video in which he found himself being featured in the famous Hongkong K11 Museum of Memes.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar was popularly known as a ‘Disappointed Pakistani fan’ and now he has been featured in Hong Kong K11 Memes Museum.

He shared the video on Twitter, saying that his sister found the video of the Memes Museum on YouTube where all the memes were featured including him.

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

Akhtar said his photo is spotted on a 0.37-time stamp by sharing the screenshot.

Here is the original video that showed the moment when Sarim Akhtar gained popularity during Pakistan vs Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup match on June 12, 2019.

His expression was caught on camera when one of the Pakistani players Haris Sohail dropped the catch near the boundary line which later cost them the match.

One of the players named Haris Sohail dropped the catch near the boundary line.