Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird passed away at the age of 92 years on Tuesday.

The SKY news source said that the Yorkshire Cricket County has officially announced his death news. He was very famous among the people cricketers during his umpiring career.

Dickie Bird is included in the famous cricket umpire list. He officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 ODI matches, including three-day and one-day world finals as well.

Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird became one of the most famous umpires of MBOBA Cricket, performing duty in 66 tests and 69 One Day Internationals (ODIs) along with three World Cup finals.

It is worth noticing that he had begun his career on July 5, 1973, in the match between England and the West Indies, Headingley. He was last seen umpiring on the ground at the Lord’s Test match between England and India in 1996.

Moreover, Dickie Bird was also awarded a special MBM award by British Queen Elizabeth. However, he is the only person from the cricket world to meet the British queen 27 times; he left the New Zealand tour incomplete, reaching London in the last meetup.

Furthermore, it is fascinating to note that Dickie Bird played 93 first-class matches before starting his umpiring career and was very well known to the public.

In addition, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the legendary iconic umpire figure.

