Did a lady doctor actually drink human blood in Rawalpindi?

RAWALPINDI: A report circulated on social media a few days ago that a lady doctor has been caught drinking human blood which turned out to be false, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News reached out to the lady doctor’s family to ascertain the facts regarding the rumoured reports being circulated on social media and a local newspaper that Dr Yasra Saqib was drinking patients’ blood at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

After collecting the facts, ARY News found that the fake news led the lady doctor Dr Yasra Saqib and her family to suffer extreme mental trauma after being labelled as a blood-drinking individual like a vampire.

ARY News contacted the lady doctor’s father to know about the fake reports.

According to reports, the concerned hospital issued a clarification regarding the viral post on social media and termed it ‘fake news’. The administration clarified that Dr Yasra Saqib was doing a house job at the hospital and she has nothing to do with the false story.

It added that the lady doctor was not facing any complaints nor there was any evidence against her. The hospital said that fear and panic were spread amongst the nationals by sharing a fake story.

After the fake story went viral on social media, the doctors’ community, hospital administration and many citizens have taken a firm stand against the false story and demanded the government expose the black sheep who were involved in spreading the fake news.

“Dr Yasra is in a state of extreme mental trauma and depression following the incident,” the administration added.

According to the correspondent, a social media activist also tendered an apology for publishing the fake news. The government and concerned institutions have been demanded by the nationals for taking strict action against the responsible.

Saqib Hafeez, Dr Yasra’s father, told the reporter, “Our first priority is the health and life of our sole daughter at this time. She is facing extreme mental trauma. We will think about something else after she comes back to her normal life but we are worried about the life of our daughter. At this time, her condition was unexplainable and we want to say that Allah Almighty protects everyone from facing this kind of situation.”

Mr Saqib said that the conduct of the hospital’s administration was very good and supportive. “In this situation, the hospital’s administration is standing with us and bringing forth the reality.”

