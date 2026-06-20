It looked like it was going to be a night of celebrations, and then a night of chaos for Dutton Ranch‘s “Den of Sin.” As the 10 Petal Ranch’s 190th anniversary went off the rails, 75-year-old ranch matriarch Beulah Jackson collapses and is airlifted from 10 Petal Ranch, it’s unclear if she is suffering a heart attack or stroke, but is definitely in critical condition, in 7, Episode 7, of Dutton Ranch, and the two ‘1981’ flash-forwards that explain a hell of lot, and why Rob-Will’s return to the ranch is “dangerous.”

Did Beulah die on utton Ranch? – It’s complicated

The answer right now is – it depends on if Beulah bounces back from the health crisis that has befallen her; if so, then she is not dead on the ranch as of the end of Episode 7. However, her collapse will forever change the lives and future of 10 Petal Ranch in its current and planned future.

The Collapse: Carter Pushed Beulah Over the Edge

The lavish 190th Anniversary party for 10 Petal Ranch at 190th anniversary has not begun well as befits the drama that Dutton Ranch’s “Den of Sin” holds for us.

When a drunken Carter was unhappy with Oreana for reuniting with an old beau at the ranch, he stumbled upon Beulah Jackson’s private offices where she keeps her beloved mounted steer head in it and “smash’d” it before all of 10 Petal Ranch’s guests. It didn’t take long until Beulah’s breathing became labored and she clutched her throat.

Everett screamed out, “Med-evac!”

While Everett, Oreana, and Joquin rushed to her side, it was a now seemingly composed, Rip, who hauled the belligerent Carter off.

As they fly Beulah out via helicopter, it’s clear they’ve reached a point of no return, for the 10 Petal Ranch, and what it looks like for its current leadership, but in this moment, with its leader gravely injured.

The Succession Shock: Rob-Will Blackmails Himself Into Power

Beulah Jackson’s chosen heir had been Joaquin for a long time – to respect his father for decades.

But Beulah has spent most of this episode justifying her every decision so it only fits that she pulls another shock at the 190th Anniversary – announcing her intent for Rob-Will, the drug rehab returning son of Luke and the son who made it through cancer- to take control of 10 Petal ranch immediately.

Business partner, Zane Nash can barely get off a coherent sentence, nor can he mask his distrust and outright fear of Rob-Will, who in short order declares it is a new era at 10 Petal – Joaquin quit “because he was tired of being in the shadows and ready to quit.” -and Beth, as of now, and Rip are now working under Rob-Will.

The 1981 Flashbacks: Beulah’s Assault, Pregnancy, and Murder

To explain the danger Rob-Will now poses, 7. Episode 7 opened and closed with a dual setting in 1981 Fort Worth. A young Beulah, escorted by a ranch hand named Mariano (Joaquinn’s father, which explains a lot of the present day animosity) to a music hall known as “Billy Bob’s” to see, what was essentially the country/western version of the original Hard Rock Cafe, was accosted by a cowboy named Luke.

Luke, as one has to suspect, was paid by a bartender to “distract” Mariano to sneak out and approach Beulah to get in her pants with no regard or concern for her’s.

It turned out as Beulah came back to tell him what a sorry example of manhood he was – in what looked like a bloody and tattered dress with a missing boot – Mariano found her there on the grounds of Billy Bob’s in a torn, bleeding dress, with only one boot, but-as she told Mariano at the closing – she got the other one “found.” -– She did.

Who Is Mariano? The Threat Lurks On

Mariano, the father of the young, idealistic, “almost heir” to 10 Petal ranch Joaquin, served as his young “chaperone” at “Billy Bob’s” in “1981”. More importantly, Mariano knew of Beulah’s assault, and her vengeance – and by the looks of him on the phone now as he” calls “ Beulah, to inquire what’s “going on” with 10 Petal Ranch-he knows much more than any of them realizes. He’s being positioned for “something more” in Dutton Ranch by the looks of the present-day power grab.

And “looming”, according to The Umbrella Academy and Shadow & Bone star, Juan Pablo Raba (Joaquinn “son of”) “ Mariano,” is definitely someone whom will be “looming “ around after all’s said and done with Rob Will.

He does’nt believe it should “even be possible” for Mariano to not play a “role”, after all the sacrifices.