Did Charlize Theron Pull Off Her Own Stunts in 'Apex'?

Charlize Theron is proving once again why she’s one of the most fearless actresses in Hollywood.

In her new Netflix thriller ‘Apex’, Theron takes on the role of Sasha, a rock climber who finds herself being hunted by a serial killer in the Australian wilderness.

But what makes this film truly remarkable is Theron’s insistence on doing her own stunts, including intense climbing sequences and physical battles with her pursuer, played by Taron Egerton.

At 49, Theron is no stranger to action-packed roles, having starred in hits like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’.

But ‘Apex’ pushes her to new heights, literally. The actress trained with professional rock climber Beth Rodden to master the skills needed for the film, and even suffered a fractured toe during production.

“It’s a miracle I made it through the shoot,” Theron admitted in an interview.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, ‘Apex’ is a lean, adrenaline-fueled thriller that follows Sasha as she fights for survival against Egerton’s menacing character.

The film’s stunning cinematography and heart-pumping action sequences make for a thrilling ride, with Theron’s physical performance at its core.