Did Demi Moore actually snub Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes?

Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner or she simply don’t know her? What actually happened between the American socialite and the big winner of the night at the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony?

You must be living under a real giant rock if you haven’t yet watched one of the most viral moments from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, between the Best Actress winner Demi Moore, 62, and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 27, who attended the night with her boyfriend and Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet, 29.

In the clip doing rounds on social media, the reality TV star and the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can be seen seated between her boyfriend Chalamet and his ‘A Complete Unknown’ co-star Elle Fanning at the Awards night, when Moore came over to their table after winning the top honour for her role in ‘The Substance’.

She can be seen enthusiastically chatting with Fanning who congratulated her on the win. However, as Jenner attempted to join in the conversation by saying, “Congrats!” she was only briefly acknowledged with a ‘Thank You’ before the two continued with their conversation. Moore then moved to talk to Chalamet, while completely ignoring Jenner right beside him – in what netizens dubbed an ’embarrassing snub’.

However, a source close to Moore, as well as her daughter Tallulah Willis, insists that it was not a snub, but rather Jenner was unacknowledged because the veteran does not know her.

Speaking to a foreign publication, the insider said, “Demi doesn’t know Kylie. Demi raised her children in a much different manner than the Kardashians were raised, and they have different values.”

“Demi is an actress. Kylie was there because she is dating Timothée Chalamet,” the person added. “Demi respects Timothée and admires his talent. It was not a snub though. She simply didn’t even acknowledge her presence.”

Moreover, Willis denied the claims in an Instagram story, and wrote, “We spent New Year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well-wishers.”

“There was no snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space,” she clarified. “Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

