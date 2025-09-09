Did Doja Cat actually eat her lipstick at VMAs red carpet?

In true Doja Cat style, the Grammy-winning rapper had the internet talking with her latest lipstick stunt at the MTV VMAs red carpet. But, did she actually eat that MAC lipstick?

Ahead of this year’s star-studded ceremony of MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) at the UBS Arena in New York, rapper Doja Cat walked the Sunday red carpet in a custom harlequin-inspired Balmain dress, paired with big blonde hair, sky-high platform heels and a lipstick-shaped clutch.

But more than her Judith Leiber hand candy, it was her actual MAC collab, the Silky Matte lipstick in Lady Danger, her signature red, which became the centre of attention as the ‘Paint The Town Red’ hitmaker pulled it out for a red carpet touch-up, and soon took a bite of, leaving onlookers in absolute shock.

But, NO! She did not eat an actual lipstick bullet.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the cosmetics giant MAC confirmed that what Doja Cat ate was actually a confectionery, an edible lipstick-shaped chocolate, created by none other than the chocolate guy himself, Celebrity pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

Sharing the BTS video of Guichon preparing the caramel-filled lipstick chocolates, MAC wrote on the social site, “You didn’t really think we’d let @dojacat eat Lady Danger…did you? We brought in @amauryguichon to help her bite the Lipstick bullet on the red carpet of music’s biggest night.”