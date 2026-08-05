Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have fueled speculation that they may have secretly tied the knot after the couple was spotted wearing matching rings on their wedding fingers during a recent outing in Paris.

According to reports, the longtime couple may have quietly married in New York about a month ago. A source cited by The Sun claimed the pair recently celebrated with a private dinner in New York, prompting speculation that the gathering marked their wedding.

“There was a dinner celebration with Bradley and Gigi in New York last week and there’s a lot of talk that it was to do with a wedding,” the source alleged. “Now they have been seen out with wedding bands on, it seems like they quietly got married.”

Neither Hadid nor Cooper has publicly confirmed the reports, and representatives for both stars have not commented on the speculation.

The rumors gained momentum after the couple were photographed in Paris, where Cooper is filming the Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

According to Page Six Style, Hadid appeared to be wearing Boucheron’s Quatre Radiant Edition wedding band, while Cooper was seen with the French jeweler’s Godron Pink Gold wedding band – both designs marketed as symbols of love and marriage.

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since 2023 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2025.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Hadid spoke warmly about Cooper, describing herself as “really lucky” to have him in her life.