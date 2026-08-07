Kate Middleton and Prince William's sweet family moments go viral

Kate Middleton and Prince William put to rest rumors of a split in 2026 with a succession of family appearances and displays of affection. Whether cheering their 3 kids on at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland or sharing adorable viral clips of William’s patient waits for Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales have presented a united front. See it all here.

On August 1, 2026, Kate and William stepped out for their first public appearance in Scotland as a family along with their three children: 13-year-old Prince George, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-year-old Prince Louis. The pair and their kids were at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, marking the first time George, Charlotte and Louis had been seen publicly in Scotland as a foursome.

This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. To find out more or donate, please visit https://t.co/5yZt2iWxDd pic.twitter.com/hjoZqlQU1g — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2026

The “Relatable Mom” Moment with a Viral Twist

One video from the Games showed William and the kids in a car and Kate linger behind talking to a British sporting legend by the name of Sir Chris Hoy. Fans called it the “most relatable mom thing” and left comments like “dad and kids in the car and mom chatting” and “even as the future monarch, William is ‘just a husband waiting in the car'”. Guards held the car door for Kate, who was seen finishing her chat before jumping into the vehicle.

The particular video was touching as both Kate and Hoy have both battled cancer. Kate revealed in 2026 that she is currently in remission.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sonq5nQFfS — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2026

A Charming and Chivalrous Moment at Cousin Peter Phillips’s Wedding

Just days before Kate and William’s Scottish outing on June 6, 2026, the Prince was spotted on video holding an umbrella over Kate to shield her from the rain following the wedding of his cousin, Peter Phillips. The charming moment had people calling the then 38-year-old “chivalrous,” 15 years after his and Kate’s own wedding.

Attending the 2026 Commonwealth Games today in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/yg6HzYw872 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 1, 2026

Kate’s Italy Trip & William’s “Surprised” Reaction

In May 2026, Kate made her first abroad work trip since announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Visiting Reggio Emilia in Italy, the Princess surprised everyone, including William, when she spoke Italian to an audience there introducing herself as “Catarina.” On Heart Breakfast, William joked, “She must have dusted that off from a while ago.” (Kate took Italian in Florence during her gap year in 2000.)