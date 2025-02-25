Did Muneeb Butt turn down Bollywood film with Alia Bhatt?

Pakistan’s A-list TV actor Muneeb Butt broke his silence on turning down a Bollywood film offer opposite Alia Bhatt.

Appearing at a private news channel’s talk show, Muneeb Butt cleared the air on the reports of rejecting an Alia Bhatt-starrer Bollywood film.

When asked about the reports, Butt responded saying, “No, this is not true at all. I don’t know where it started from.”

He continued to clarify, “Yes, I was offered an Indian film, but it was one of those Punjabi movies, which are usually shot in London or Canada. We were in talks for that project but I don’t know why its production never progressed, and it never went on the floors.”

Upon being asked about the cast of the project, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ star maintained, “I don’t remember exactly, but it was a mix of Indian and Pakistani actors.”

Notably, Muneeb Butt is one of the leading names in Pakistani drama industry, known for his versatility and choice of varied scripts and roles of different genres. He made his on-screen debut with ARY Digital’s play ‘Baandi’, co-starring Maria Wasti, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha, and went on to impress viewers with his performances in ‘Zindaan’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Koi Chaand Rakh’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ among several others.

He last won acclaim for his stellar portrayal of an intersex person in the short series ‘Sar-e-Rah’.