Did Nick Reiner receive a diagnosis for a medical condition?

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago, and his medication was changed or adjusted before the killings of his parents.

According to three sources, a sealed medical order was signed on Friday by the judge overseeing the case’s initial stages. Nick Reiner is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents, renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner, and Michele Singer Reiner.

The sealed order may have to deal with Reiner’s mental health condition and treatment. The sources declined to discuss the contents of the order.

Reiner was being treated for a serious psychiatric disorder at the time of his parents’ murder, the three sources said.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and was treated with medication, the sources said. It’s not clear when his medication was changed.

Earlier, on Friday, the weapon used in the slayings had not been found, two of the sources said. However, they said it was of limited investigative value given all of the other evidence in the case, which includes what was found at the crime scene, items recovered during the arrest and Reiner’s alleged statements to police.

The Reiners were found dead in the master bedroom of their Brentwood home, on the west side of Los Angeles, the city’s assistant police chief, Dominic Choi, said Tuesday.

The couple had been fatally stabbed “in the early morning hours” on Sunday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Their cause of death was concluded to be multiple sharp force injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled.

Nick Reiner was arrested shortly after 9 pm Sunday in University Park, near the University of Southern California, about 15 miles from his parents’ home.