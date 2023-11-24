Did Rockstar just reveal the trailer release date for GTA 6?

After a decade of waiting by the fans, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the much-anticipated trailer release for Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) which will be rolled out in December.

The announcement of the trailer release – which became the most popular tweet related to gaming ever – quickly gets millions of likes and views, which shows how loyal the Grand Theft Auto fan base is.

However, the announcement did not point out the exact date of the trailer release, leaving many GTA enthusiasts waiting to see the first glimpse of the game, meanwhile, some fans have tried to find the clues in Rockstar’s announcements, especially in the Italian version.

A user named MaxLogan on GTAForums noticed that the Italian announcement used the phrase “primi giorni di Dicembre,” which means “first days of December.”

The user explained that in Italy, this usually refers to a period between the first week of December and suggested that the trailer might come out during the said time period.

But not to forget, this is just a fan theory and not a confirmed report. There might be some other possible dates for the trailer release, it might be December 10, which is Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, or December 07, which is the date of The Game Awards 2023.