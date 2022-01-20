Thursday, January 20, 2022
Did SRK almost share screen with Leonardo DiCaprio?

The megastar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has apparently never been seen in any international projects to date, despite his major fan following in the country, is said to have landed a role earlier with Hollywood’s famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bollywood’s beloved King Khan was all set to share the screen with the ‘Titanic’ star in a gangster drama with the title ‘Xtreme City’, being produced by Martin Scorsese.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has turned down several scripts in Hollywood, for not being interesting enough.

As per reports, ‘Zero’ star who is currently occupied with Yash Raj Film’s anticipated production ‘Pathan’, met Leonardo DiCaprio and ace director Martin Scorsese in 2011 during the Berlin Film Festival, to discuss ‘Xtreme City’.

Hollywood producer David Weisman, writer Paul Schrader, and Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh arranged this meeting, for the discussion of action-thriller where DiCaprio was supposed to essay the character of a cop, while Bollywood star was offered to portray a gangster.

