Did Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino tie the knot?

Actors Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino confirmed that the couple tied the knot in late November.

In an interview with People, Samantha and Shane revealed that they tied the knot on November 29, after months of speculation due to the actor’s lack of social media appearances.

Rumours about the couple’s status first circulated in May when Samantha posted an image of herself wearing a name tag that read “Sam Harper”.

Although the couple remained private, they have occasionally shared glimpses into their lives, including a photoshoot in January in which Samantha posed with a ring on her left hand.

Their engagement rumours also emerged in 2022, when Boscarino wore a ring at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force.

Harper and Boscarino originally met on the Disney Channel series, where their characters became involved in a storyline involving infidelity.

The actors’ off-screen relationship developed years later, with Harper having previously dated co-star Bridgit Mendler between 2011 and 2015. Mendler married Griffin Cleverly in 2019, continuing the trend of Good Luck Charlie cast members marking significant milestones.