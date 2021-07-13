Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Richard Branson’s space flight?

British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

But, was Branson’s watershed moment predicted on The Simpsons long before the flight became a reality? Hawk-eyed netizens seem to think so – especially because the long-running show is known for being somewhat of a modern-day Nostradamus.

Twitter user Aditya Kondawar asked, “How can The Simpsons show predict every damn thing?” attaching a screenshot from the show alongside Branson’s in which he’s seen floating in zero-gravity.

One user had quite an interesting answer to the question: “I think their writers showed every kind of (wild) imagination, which we are now turning to reality.”

Another had a deeper take on the situation. “Simpson is deep state subliminal messaging tool to dull shocks and surprises to the general public,” they said.

One interesting take about this particular ‘prediction’ on The Simpsons seems to be more of Branson’s own vision being translated on-screen years earlier – Branson, who also holds credits as an actor and producer, has had guest appearances on The Simpsons in several episodes.

He even featured as himself in one episode titled The Princess Guide.

“Perhaps Sir Richard Branson must be a fan of the show and shared his dream,” said one user, echoing the same.

While earthlings debated about The Simpsons and Branson’s flight, the billionaire had an inspiring message straight from his special space seat.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth,” Branson said.