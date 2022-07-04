Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Did Tom Cruise copy Akshay Kumar’s stunt for Mission: Impossible 7?

test

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fans pointed out similarities from stunt to that of Hollywood’s Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7.

The Top Gun: Maverick star turned 60. Mission: Impossible 7 aka Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One‘s director felicitated his birthday wish by sharing a clip from his upcoming film.

The picture showed Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt hanging on a plane flying upside down.

While Tom Cruise’s fans extended their birthday greeting, the Patiala House actor’s fans pointed out how similar it is to that from his 2000 film Khiladi 420.

Akshay Kumar’s stunt saw him standing on the biplane.

Earlier, the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released. The film will release on June 14 next year.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively.

The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The direction of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.