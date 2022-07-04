Did Tom Cruise copy Akshay Kumar’s stunt for Mission: Impossible 7?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fans pointed out similarities from stunt to that of Hollywood’s Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7.

The Top Gun: Maverick star turned 60. Mission: Impossible 7 aka Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One‘s director felicitated his birthday wish by sharing a clip from his upcoming film.

The picture showed Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt hanging on a plane flying upside down.

While Tom Cruise’s fans extended their birthday greeting, the Patiala House actor’s fans pointed out how similar it is to that from his 2000 film Khiladi 420.

Akshay Kumar’s stunt saw him standing on the biplane.

Tom cruise Looks like akshay kumar in 90’s : https://t.co/5uafWwblyQ pic.twitter.com/80oJIYgr62 — M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) July 3, 2022

#AkshayKumar sir this type of Helicopter scenes done already many time’s in 90’s but #TomCruise doing now!! That’s the Difference & Tweet. But Both is Great & Best in Action@akshaykumar @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/Dv3rprCrGB — Sukanta Khiladi (@sp_akkians) July 4, 2022

Earlier, the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released. The film will release on June 14 next year.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively.

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/ocMo5U6CV7 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) May 23, 2022

The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The direction of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.

