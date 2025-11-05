Diddy Combs to reveal Jennifer Lopez secret???

The convicted US rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has begun serving his sentence in New Jersey and is scheduled to be freed in 2028.

On October 3, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of two crimes and sentenced to 50 months imprisonment along with a $500,000 penalty.

Following his release, Diddy intends to do a tell-all interview in which he will reveal the secrets of all those who refused to defend him.

However, actress Jennifer Lopez, the rapper’s ex-partner, is among those on his list.

“Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo’s assistance while he was inside.

In this regard, an insider revealed to RadarOnline that everyone knows Sean “Diddy” Combs needed J.Lo’s assistance while he was inside.

In fact, Jennifer Lopez dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001 and was rumoured to be involved in his notorious “freak-offs.”

“A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent,” the source claimed.

The source also noted speculations that Diddy was behind Jennifer’s quick surge to prominence, “so there’s certainly a lot he could divulge.”

Numerous famous people, including JLo, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and others, attended Diddy’s parties, as evidenced by trial testimony and legal files.