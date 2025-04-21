What does ‘astrology ‘have to do with Diddy’s trial?

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has reportedly tried to delay his upcoming sex trafficking trial, not just for legal reasons but due to astrology.

The 54-year-old music producer allegedly told those close to him that he believes now is a dangerous time for him to face court because of the planets.

Sean Combs Diddy is facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for illegal sexual activity.

Despite his legal team saying the trial delay request was due to missing evidence from the prosecution, sources say Sean Combs had another reason behind the scenes.

An insider said Diddy was very concerned about the current astrological conditions. “He didn’t like the astrological timing. With Mercury in retrograde, recent eclipses, and other planetary movements, he believes this is the worst possible time to go on trial,” the source revealed.

Diddy and his lawyers appeared in a Manhattan federal court on 18 April to request a two-month delay. However, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request and made it clear that the court works with deadlines, not horoscopes.

The judge said it was unclear why there wasn’t enough time to prepare and confirmed that the trial would move forward as planned.

Sean Combs Diddy has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September. The arrest followed an investigation into alleged illegal activity at his so-called “Freak-Off” parties.

The accusations grew after his ex-partner Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit, claiming physical and sexual abuse over several years.

More alleged victims have since come forward. Sean Combs continues to deny all charges, and his legal team argues that any activities mentioned in the case were consensual.

As the trial date approaches, Sean Combs is also trying to block the use of CCTV footage showing him attacking Ventura in 2016. His lawyers argue that the video, recently obtained by CNN, could unfairly influence the jury.