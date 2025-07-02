Cassie Ventura’s lawyer reacts to Diddy verdict

The lawyer for singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura has reacted to the mixed verdict in music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial.

Diddy was found guilty on Wednesday of prostitution-related offences but cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The music mogul was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

The conviction came after a criminal trial in which two of his former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

Following the mixed verdict, a lawyer for Cassie Ventura praised her for going public with the accusations and showing strength throughout the trial.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor said.

According to Wigdor, Cassie Ventura has left an “indelible mark” on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice by coming forward with her accusations against Diddy.

“We believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Cassie Ventura filed a suit in November 2023, accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of rape.