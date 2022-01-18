‘Didn’t finish Year 11’: Nicole Kidman reveals her education

Nicole Kidman in her recent outing at a radio show disclosed that neither she nor her husband, musician Keith Urban has finished high school.

Acclaimed actor of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman made an appearance in a radio show with host Kyle Sandilands on Tuesday and opened up about her education and her first job at a theatre, during a conversation.

The revelation came in response to the statement of the host, who believed he doesn’t have the certain qualities required to be an actor. Kyle expressed, “‘I haven’t got what it takes to be an actor. I don’t have the brains, I didn’t even finish year 10, I can’t intake all that rubbish”.

“I didn’t finish Year 11 and I somehow got there, are we allowed to say that?”, Kidman immediately quipped. The show host added, “We got through on a wing and a prayer”.

“I don’t think Keith finished Year 10 either. But we shouldn’t be putting that out there, it’s not a good promotion”, she further joked.

Moreover, Nicole Kidman also revealed that her first job was as an usherette at Sydney’s capitol theatre, “You got a bit of cash and you were in the theatre”, she described.

One of the prominent actors of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman is known for her critically-acclaimed films ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Moulin Rouge!‘ and ‘Australia’.

