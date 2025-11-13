Didn't receive resignation of any member, says Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani Thursday said that he didn’t receive any resignation from a member of the house after an opposition Senator alleged him of encouraging floor crossing.

During clause-wise passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, PTI and JUI’s senators Saifullah Abro and Ahmad Khan voted in favour of the government sponsored constitutional amendment.

Senator Humayun Mohmand alleged the chairman senate of promoting floor crossing in the house.

Chairman Senate Gillani said that a member won’t be deemed resigned with verbal announcement.” There is a procedure of resignation. Even there is a right to appeal after tendering resignation,” Gillani said.

Chairman of the house citing an example of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said that he had resign verbally but not actually. “People used to talk these things in emotions,” he said.

“The party can send the reference against the member to the election commission,” he said.

“You have alleged me of promoting horse trading or floor crossing, which is wrongful,” Gillani addressing the opposition senator said.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a member if cast vote against the party policy in budget, money bill or constitutional amendment, the party head could send reference against him or her.

The Senate approved further changes to the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on Thursday.

Eight additional amendments were introduced — four existing provisions were removed, and four new amendments were added to the bill.

A total of 64 votes were cast in favor of the additional changes, while four votes were recorded against them.