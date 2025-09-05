Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Die My Love’ drops first teaser trailer

Mubi released the teaser trailer for ‘Die My Love,’ starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, on Friday.

The film follows Grace (Lawrence) and Jackson (Pattison), a couple who move to an inherited home in the country after leaving New York.

However, after welcoming a baby, Grace begins to mentally unravel and finds herself empowered in unexpected ways.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, ‘Die My Love’ also features LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek.

The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is set for a theatrical release on November 7.

The ‘Die My Love’ teaser trailer, playing to a background music with no dialogue, shows multiple scenes involving Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison.

The clip also gives a brief look at a heated exchange between the couple, while also showing a character wielding a knife in another scene.

Lynne Ramsay’s last directorial feature was ‘You Were Never Really Here,’ which arrived in theatres in 2017.

The film earned Joaquin Phoenix an award for best actor in Cannes.

It is worth noting here that Jennifer Lawrence is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain later this month.

The 35-year-old actor will get a special ‘Donostia’ award at the festival, where ‘Die, My Love’ will be shown.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s hotly anticipated ‘The Batman II’ is set for a release on October 1, 2027.