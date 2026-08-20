Diesel price cut: Sindh govt orders reduction in bus, van fares

KARACHI, August 20: The Sindh government has ordered an immediate reduction in public transport fares following a Rs32.63 per litre cut in diesel price, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has directed transport authorities to ensure that the benefit of the diesel price reduction is passed on to passengers.

Fares of buses, minibuses, coaches, vans and other public service vehicles will be reduced accordingly.

Transport authorities have also been directed to prominently display lists of revised fares on all vehicles and at bus terminals.

The government has ordered daily road inspections and checking of vehicles to ensure compliance with the revised fares.

Strict action will be taken against transporters found charging passengers higher fares.

Officials have been directed to impose fines on violators, while route permits may be suspended or cancelled. Fitness certificates of vehicles can also be cancelled for violations.

The government has further instructed authorities to immediately suspend or cancel route permits in case of non-compliance.

Relevant authorities have been ordered to submit daily implementation reports to the Sindh Transport Department.

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