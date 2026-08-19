Diesel relief ordered as PM directs minister to head to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik to immediately take relief measures regarding fuel prices, ARY News reported.

The federal minister called on the PM, during which the premier directed him to hold negotiations with oil refineries and instructed him to travel to Karachi immediately to lead the talks.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik and MNA Hamza Shehbaz were also present at the occasion.

The PM directed him to ensure measures to reduce the prices of locally produced diesel, noting that a large quantity of diesel is produced by local refineries. The premier also instructed him to conclude the talks as soon as possible to lower the prices.

“Provide relief to the masses as much as possible, immediately,” the PM urged.