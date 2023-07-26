Differences between PDM intensify as elections draw near

ISLAMABAD: The differences between the government allies began to intensify as the reservations of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Clause 230 of the Election Act remains unaddressed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that the government will not receive the support of PPP until their concerns regarding Article 230 were addressed. The PPP claims that the inclusion of unnecessary additions to the powers of the caretaker government is unwarranted.

The primary responsibility of the caretaker government is to oversee day-to-day affairs and conduct transparent elections, the PPP has expressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not taking the allies in confidence on crucial matters.

Furthermore, the PPP sources have asserted that the parliamentary committee did not consider their proposals seriously regarding Article 230 of the Election Act.

The committee did not approve the inclusion of transitional provisions in Class 2A of the Election Act, as suggested by the PPP.