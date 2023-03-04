Differences emerge among PML-N, PPP, JUI over KP, Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: Difference emerged among PML-N, PPP, JUI on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and JUI chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, all of them did not agree on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N and JUI are in favour of postponing elections in both provinces as long as possible, sources added. PML-N thinks polls in two provinces are not possible amid the current economic crisis.

Sources further revealed that the coalition parties will consult on the financial aspect of elections when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directly orders polls.

Meanwhile, PPP agrees that currently there is an economic crisis in the country but is against postponing elections. In case the three parties did not agree on a single point then they will consult with other small parties, sources added.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

