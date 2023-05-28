29.9 C
Differences in outlawed TTP, affiliated factions intensify

By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Differences between the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliated factions have intensified, leading to armed clashes and killings of many terrorist commanders in 2022.

During the armed clashes between TTP and its factions, several terrorists involved in attacks and suicide explosions on security forces and public gatherings were reportedly killed and injured in 2022.

Those terrorists for whom the government announced bounties were also killed in internal fights between TTP factions.

As per details, TTP Swat terrorist namely Mufti Barjan and another leader Muslim Yar were killed on 19 January 2022. On 15 May 2022, five terrorists including Usman, Bilal, Jannat Gul and Hazratullah were killed and eight others were injured.

On 28 May 2022, TTP Bajaur leader Gohar was killed. On 25 June 2022, Zubair alias Kala was injured in an armed clash between the TTP factions.

On 7 August last year, the TTP Bajaur leader known as Uqaabi was killed and another terrorist Abdullah was injured. On 8 August 2022, a leader of TTP’s affiliated faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) namely Anwar Khan was killed.

On 14 September 2022, two outlawed outfit leaders Badshah Khan and Rosham among six terrorists were killed. Two more leaders of the banned outfit Zabihullah and Abdul Wahid were among 12 terrorists who got injured in an internal fight.

On 9 October 2022, Abdullah aka Khaki, Hukumat and Hamza got injured. On 27 October 2022, Bismillah alias Pehelwan was killed in an armed fight.

