Differences surface in Quetta PML-N over party tickets distribution

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faces differences within party’s Quetta chapter over election tickets distribution.

The PML-N announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan on Wednesday.

Two party veterans’ former deputy mayor Quetta Younus Baloch and Mir Aslam Rind have decided to contest elections independently.

“Party tickets have been awarded to other districts’ people,” estranged party leaders said.

Former deputy mayor Younus Baloch is trying to bring likeminded candidates in ‘city alliance’.

According to sources, several party leaders and workers have been disagreed with leadership over the party tickets distribution.

PML-N provincial secretary Jamal Shah Kakar has said that the estranged party friends will be convinced over the matter.

“The candidate’s resources and winning capability also taken in account while distributing tickets,” he added.

The PML-N announced award of party tickets to Balochistan candidates after interviews by the Central Parliamentary Board for the General Election 2024.

According to the party list, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jogezai had been issued party ticket from NA-251, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Nasir had been awarded ticket from NA-252.

Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor had been nominated from NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. The PML-N had awarded party ticket to former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from NA-257.

Aslam Bulaidi and Yaqoob Bizenjo had been awarded party tickets from NA-258 and NA-259.

The party also awarded tickets to Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani from NA-260, Mir Ataullah Langove from NA-261, Nawab Salman Khan from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar from NA-263, Haji Arz Muhammad from NA-264, Saeedullah Tareen from NA-265, and Haji Abdul Mannan Khan Durrani from NA-266.