Sunday, October 31, 2021
Mob burns differently-abled man to death for ‘killing man’ in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A violent mob on Friday burned to death a differently-abled man in Charsadda after he was blamed for killing a man in a firing incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Police while detailing the entire episode said that the incident occurred within the remits of the city police station in Charsadda where a differently-abled man allegedly opened fire on a man, killing him on the spot.

The victim was identified as Shah Sawar.

A violent mob later gathered outside the residence of the suspect and set his home on fire. “The suspect and his mother took refuge at the top of the home,” the police said adding that the differently-abled man later died of his burn wounds while his mother was shifted to a hospital in a critical situation.


Law Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Fazl Shakoor and District Police Officer also tried to persuade the protesters, however, failed to stop them from burning the alleged murderer to death.

The police had launched a crackdown in the area to arrest those who set the house on fire and had to face resistance from the area, resulting in injuries to SHO and other cops after being hit stones pelted towards them.

