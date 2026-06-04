DIG Islamabad chairs session over Muharram security

ISLAMABAD: DIG Islamabad chaired a high-level police meeting on Thursday to discuss security during the month of Muharram.

In the meeting all officers were handed over special tasks to ensure fool-proof security in the capital territory of Islamabad during Muharram ul Haram.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed the officers to enforce a comprehensive security plan for providing protection to Muharram processions and gatherings.

The officials were also directed for patrolling and search operations at sensitive points and localities.

“All officials should strengthen their contacts with the organizers of Imambargahs and peace committees,” DIG directed.

He also stressed for an effective checking system at the entry and exit points of the city and Imambargahs.

Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH, the first month of the Islamic lunar year, is likely to begin in Pakistan on Wednesday, June 17, as the new moon is not expected to be visible anywhere in the country on the evening of June 15, according to astronomical calculations.