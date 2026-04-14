DIG orders inquiry against SHO over seized gambling money fraud

KARACHI: DIG South has ordered an inquiry against the SHO Mauripur over cheating in money confiscated during a raid at a gambling den at Turtle Beach.

DIG South Karachi Asad Raza has directed the SSP City to inquire into the allegations against SHO Mauripur over embezzlement of more than 4.6 million rupees seized during the raid on a gambling den at Turtle Beach.

The DIG has ordered the SSP to complete the inquiry within five days and submit the report.

The Mauripur police party had conducted a raid on April 12 at a hut at Turtle Beach where a woman Zubaida alias Adeeba was running a gambling party. The police arrested 40 gamblers including the woman and registered case against them.

The police declared recovery of 2,55,500 rupees in the FIR during the raid.

However, sources claim actual recovered amount during search of the accused was Rs. 4.879 million.