KARACHI: In a continued effort to purge the police of “black sheep,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Asad Raza has taken major disciplinary action, ARY News reported.

Following a strict anti-corruption and anti-smuggling drive, DIG South has suspended 19 police personnel on various charges.

According to details, officers from the District Keamari police were found involved in illegal activities.

A formal investigation has been launched against the suspended personnel, and their suspension orders have been issued with immediate effect.

The group includes Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Head Constables, and Constables from various police stations.

All suspended personnel have been transferred to the “Suspended Men Company” at Garden Headquarters.

They will be required to attend daily roll calls and parades. Per standard rules and regulations, their salaries will continue to be paid pending the completion of the investigation.

The suspension orders were signed by DIG South Asad Raza, who has directed respective officers to ensure the prompt implementation of the notification.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Complaint Cell, also known as the IGP Complaint Management System (CMS), is designed to address public grievances against police misconduct, demand of bribe, particularly the non-registration of an FIR. By following the steps below, citizens can easily file complaints for the redressal of their issues.

How to file a complaint

Citizens can reach the IGP Sindh Complaint Cell through several official channels:

Helpline: Citizens can call 1715 for direct assistance.

WhatsApp: Send a message to 0314-105831.

Online Portal: Register and track your complaint of FIR delay via the IGP Complaint Management System.

Email: Send details to [email protected].

Issues you can report

The cell specifically handles complaints regarding:

Non-registration of FIR: When a police station refuses to file your report.

Faulty Investigation: Biased or unprofessional handling of a case.

Corruption: Demands for bribes or illegal practices.

Misconduct: Illegal detention, false FIR registration, or harassment by police personnel.

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Important instructions for citizens

Citizens have been directed to ensure they mention their CNIC number when filing a complaint against FIR delay. and for any query, they have been directed to contact 021-99212681 and 021-99211663 between 9am to 5pm.