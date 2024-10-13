DIG South vows strict action against officials ‘assault’ journalists in Karachi

KARACHI: The police officials involved in the mistreatment with journalists in Karachi have been identified, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The DIG South, Asad Raza, confirmed that departmental action is underway against the police officials responsible for the violent behavior with journalists, which has sparked outrage within the media community.

DIG South condemned the ill-treatment, stating that such actions against journalists, especially after they are showing their identities, are unacceptable.

“Strict action will be taken against the police officials involved in the ill-treatment,” Raza said, stressing that the South Zone Police stands firmly against any form of violence against journalists.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between the police and the journalist community, comparing their bond to “Choli Daman” (inseparable).

Raza assured that such behavior will not be tolerated at any level, reaffirming the police’s commitment to ensuring accountability and maintaining respectful treatment of media personnel in the future.

Earlier in the day, the law enforcers while dispersing the protestors outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) behave violently with some journalists.