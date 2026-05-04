Digestive problems increase with stress and late night eating habits

Most people are aware that stress can upset the stomach, leading to issues such as diarrhea or constipation. However, new research suggests that meal timing may be just as important as what you eat for gut health.

A study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 found that eating late at night, especially during stressful times, significantly worsens digestive problems and negatively impacts the gut microbiome.

Research led by Dr. Harika Dadigiri at New York Medical College analyzed data from over 11,000 individuals, focusing on “allostatic load,” which measures long-term stress in the body using factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The results indicated that highly stressed individuals who consumed more than 25% of their daily calories after 9 p.m. had a 1.7 times higher risk of experiencing digestive distress.

To further validate these findings, researchers examined a separate group of 4,000 participants from the American Gut Project. They discovered an even stronger correlation, with stressed late-night eaters facing a 2.5 times higher risk of reporting digestive issues.

Importantly, the study found that people with high stress levels and late eating habits exhibited lower gut bacterial diversity. A less diverse microbiome typically signifies a less resilient digestive system. Scientists believe this effect may involve the gut-brain axis, the communication network between the brain and digestive system.

The research also emphasizes chrononutrition, which studies how the body’s internal clock processes food, and notes that late meals disrupt this natural daily rhythm.

While this observational study does not show a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it offers a valuable takeaway that adopting simple daily habits, such as maintaining regular meal times and eating earlier in the evening, may support better digestion during stressful times.