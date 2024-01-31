Digital fuel monitoring system introduced in Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: An Internet on Thing (IoT) based fuel monitoring system has been introduced in Pakistan Railways aimed at saving 15 percent of the fuel budget with operational efficiency and targeted maintenance.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the IoT-based online system at Margalla Station in Islamabad. The Ministry of Railways will equip the locomotives with the latest gadgets to conduct online monitoring to enhance financial and operational efficiency with a special focus on safety measures.

The system would also save the financial resources of the Pakistan Railways as well as reduce wastage and stealing of the fuel. A dashboard is being developed where all related information will be available on a single click.

The system will enable Railways to check real-time fuel consumption and refueling, average speed, idle time, real-time location tracking, & maintenance requirement.

Now behavior of the driver can also be analysed. The dash board will show a red pop up for an abnormal increase or decrease in fuel consumption pattern. The system will generate automatic detailed analysis of the data for better and timely decision making. The special safety features will ensure smooth and safe travel of the passengers.

Earlier on January, it was reported that in the first half of the financial year 2023-24, Pakistan Railway has achieved a historic increase in its revenue as the earnings surged to Rs 41 billion.

Pakistan Railway witnessed an earning of Rs 41 billion in the first half of the financial year 2023-24 against Rs 28 billion in the same period last year.

“Things will get better after the launch of the ML1 project,” CEO of Pakistan Railway Aamir Baloch said.