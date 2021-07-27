Cabinet approves Digital Media Advertisement Policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday gave approval to Pakistan’s first-ever Digital Media Advertisement Policy 2021, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry while briefing media about decisions taken in the federal cabinet that met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Under the policy, advertisements will be made digital, while ensuring transparency, the minister said.

“For the first time in the history, zero payment is pending against government’s advertisements,” said Fawad, adding that the incumbent government was working on the legislation to protect journalists against non-payment of salaries.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet also approved National Cyber Security Policy 2021 for data protection and prevention of cybercrimes.

The cabinet gave approval to Red Crescent for importing five Ambulances from Japan. These ambulances have been gifted by Japan to Red Crescent.

The federal cabinet has also decided that security would be provided on the basis of valid reasons and not as a status symbol, said Fawad, adding that the cabinet meeting has approved the setting up of a high-level Threat Assessment Committee.

He said the approval was also given to the dual nationality of Pakistan with the Czech Republic and a new policy for foreign investment in the country.

Fawad further said the cabinet members congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over PTI’s victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.