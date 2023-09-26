Digital torch bearer lights up Asian Games opening ceremony, video goes viral!

In a one-of-a-kind, high-tech opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, a CGI-generated torch bearer lit up the ceremonial flame.

From the digital torch-bearer to electronic fireworks, technology took centre stage in the innovative albeit spectacular ceremony of the 19th edition of the Asian Games at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in the Chinese city on Saturday, as a smiling President Xi Jinping declared the multi-sport event open.

However, the highlight of the two-hour ceremony has to be the CGI-generated, transformer-like giant, golden torch bearer, made up of over 100 million virtual sparks, who ran through the streets of Hangzhou and crossed the Qiantangjing River to enter stadium and lighting up the cauldron with Wang Shun, swimming champion of Tokyo 2020 Olympic, as seen in the now-viral video, originally shared by Tansu Yegen on the micro-blogging site.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games was held in Hangzhou, China.

As reported by a local newspaper in the country, the digital figure, named Xiao Huomiao (meaning ‘little flame’ in Mandarin), has been modelled after a Chinese middle school boy, Gao Yu from Guangzhou city in Guangdong province.

According to the details, Gao Yu, of Guangzhou Yuyan Middle School, was picked by the organisers after a nationwide search for someone to don the CGI suit and portray Xiao Huomiao.

Reportedly, from over 100 million applicants, Gao Yu was selected for meeting the criteria of being ‘tall with good posture, [having] a sports background and strong arms’.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the boy said, “Although I did not actually appear, but to be able to participate in the opening ceremony and even light the cauldron was a really precious experience.”

