One of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, was the subject of new rumors when fans expressed anxiety over Dilip Joshi’s possible exit.

The 58-year-old Indian actor put an end to the rumors and reassured fans that he has no intention of leaving the show anytime soon.

During a press conference on the set of the show, he corrected the record after playing Jethalal Gada for almost eighteen years.

In addition to that Dilip also took use of the opportunity to stress the value of ethical journalism.

Before the procedure to publically publih stories, he asked the news outlets to first go with fact checking so the right headlines properly hit the target audience.

Reflecting on the fake news in this modern era, Dilip Joshiremarked, stating, “These days, people publish all kinds of fabricated stories just to get views.”

The comedian star, winning million of through his joking tone further continued, commenting, “I would like to request all news agencies and media houses that before you publish or print anything, please confirm it once with the production house or with the person concerned to check whether it is true or false.”

Dilip Joshi acknowledged showing the sentiments he had have for the series being part of it that remained continuing to entertain the public after all these while reflecting about the show’s massive achievement so far.

The Indian star observed, noting, “For a comedy show to run for 18 years is unbelievable in itself,” he noted.

“Today, we have completed more than 4,750 episodes. I am grateful to God that even today, all of us are shooting with the same passion and enthusiasm, and we are trying to make people laugh,” he continued.

He went on to say, ““It is not easy to keep creating new stories and episodes on fresh topics for so many years. Asit bhai and the entire writing team work extremely hard for it. They are doing a truly wonderful job, and it deserves appreciation.”

He concluded the discussion by pleading with the media once more to pay closer attention to the stories they cover, adding, “A simple phone call can prevent widespread misinformation.”

“A simple phone call can avoid widespread disinformation,” as he wrapped up the conversation, he urged the media to be more cautious and aware of the stories they report.