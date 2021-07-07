In Memoriam: Five of Dilip Kumar’s best performances

Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar, passed away early on Wednesday, July 7, at the age of 98 after serving Indian cinema some of its most memorable and revered roles – from the jilted Devdas to the princely Salim.

Hailed as “India’s ultimate method actor” by celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Kumar’s body of work is one for the books. He not only served as the first breakout star of Indian cinema, but also as the inspiration for many later superstars including powerhouses like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Kamal Hassan, who regard him as his role model.

On this saddening day, we look back at some of Kumar’s finest performances.

Andaz (1949)

This mysterious love triangle drama featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Nargis, cemented Dilip Kumar as the new romantic hero – an impressive feat starring next to Raj Kapoor.

Dilip Kumar’s performance as a quiet lover turned villain in Andaz is hailed as one of the best performances in a romantic film even today – a testament to Kumar’s acting capabilities that were only highlighted as he climbed the ladder of success in coming years.

Devdas (1955)

While many might associate Shah Rukh Khan with the role of Devdas thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 remake of Devas, fans of classic Indian cinema will still recall Dilip Kumar as the original, iconic lover.

Kumar immortalised the role of Devdas in Bimal Roy’s 1955 classic, and the fact that the film is still studied in film classes across the sub-continent is proof enough of its timelessness.

Needless to say, it was Kumar who breathed life into an otherwise supremely tragic tale of unrequited love, and it is still regarded as one of the finest performances in Hindi cinema.

Naya Daur (1957)

A film that Kumar had initially turned down, Naya Daur went on to earn him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role as a simple tongawala, who decides to take up the challenge of facing a naya daur (modern times).

The B. R. Chopra directorial, set in post-Independence India, interestingly fused a romance-drama storyline with something more important like the effects of modernisation on the average man. Dilip Kumar starred alongside Vyjayanthimala and Ajit Khan in it.

Mughal-e -Azam (1960)

India’s first magnum-opus, Mughal-e-Azam, cemented Kumar as The Tragedy King – a title that stuck for much of his life.

The film is revered for its sheer grand scale even today, something that was humanised by Kumar’s stunning portrayal of the smitten prince Salim – his acting prowess shone through with his restrained yet balanced expressions through out the film.

The film remained one of the highest grossing films of Indian cinema until the late aughts – it held onto the second highest-grossing Bollywood film until 2008.

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

Kumar’s performance in Nitin Bose’s Ganga Jamuna is regarded as his best performance by industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, who was quoted as saying, “My greatest regret is that one of his (Kumar) films which I think is his best work, most brilliant, was Ganga Jamuna and he never got an award for that.”

Dilip Kumar starred alongside Vyjayanthimala in the film, with whom he share a crackling chemistry on-screen helping the success of Ganga Jamuna which is considered one of the most successful Indian films.