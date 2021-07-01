Dilip Kumar hospitalised again due to undisclosed illness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, 98, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital due to an undisclosed illness, a close friend of Kumar’s confirmed late Wednesday.

The news comes weeks after Kumar was discharged from Hinduja Hospital after a successful pleural aspiration surgery. The update was shared on his personal Twitter account by Faisal Farooqui, a close associate of Kumar.

“Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old.”

He added that Kumar was in need of and appreciated the prayers of his fans.

DILIP KUMAR STABLE AFTER SUCCESSFUL PLEURAL ASPIRATION PROCEDURE

Earlier in June, Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after being diagnosed with pleural effusion, for which he underwent a successful pleural aspiration surgery.

“Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab,” Farooqui had reported on June 10.