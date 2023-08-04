Dilip Kumar’s iconic bungalow to be demolished

The iconic bungalow of Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar, in Pali Hill of Mumbai will be demolished to make way for a plush residential project and a museum.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the family of the legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has partnered with realty developer Ashar Group, to develop a luxury residential project and a museum – dedicated to the legacy of the late actor – on the location of his Pali Hill bungalow.

According to the details, the project, in the suburbs of Bandra, will cover an expansive area of nearly half an acre, with a total construction area of the 11-floored residency to be 1.75 lakh square feet.

Moreover, the museum, showcasing Kumar’s illustrious life and career milestones, will be located on the ground floor of the tower, with a separate entrance for easy access.

Reportedly, the project has already commenced with an estimated completion date of 2027. However, Ajay Ashar, CMD of Ashar Group, is confident about completing the construction in the next two years.

The real estate firm anticipates the project to generate a substantial revenue, of approximately INR900 crore.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

On his second death anniversary last month, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and has been sharing rare glimpses of her life with the former, to whom she was married for 55 years, until his death.

Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s proposal on magical night