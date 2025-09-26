Diljit Dosanjh bags Emmy nomination for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has bagged a nod for his portrayal of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, aka the Elvis of Punjab, in the twin International Emmy Awards 2025 nominations for the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

In the nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2025, announced on the official website on Thursday, September 25, Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated in the Best Actor category for the musical biopic of the celebrated singer in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, while the movie has also been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-series category.

Reacting to the honour, the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ star credited filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his performance.

Notably, the singer competes against David Mitchell for ‘Ludwig’, Oriol Pla for ‘Yo, Adicto’ and Diego Vasquez for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’.

As for the movie, the biopic of controversial Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, co-written, directed and produced by eminent Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, starring Dosanjh in the titular role opposite Parineeti Chopra, as the late musician’s second wife Amarjot, was released theatrically last April, before making its way to streaming giant Netflix, after five days.

‘Chamkila’ swept critical acclaim, particularly for Ali’s direction, Dosanjh’s immaculate performance and the film’s soundtrack, composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman.